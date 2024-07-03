Hafiz Naeem launches JI’s movement for people’s rights

ISLAMABAD: Hafiz Naeem ur Rehman on Wednesday announced to launch “Haq do Awaam ko” movement.

Speaking at a news conference in Islamabad, Jamaat-e-Islami Ameer Hafiz Naeem demanded decrease in tax rates and power tariff.

Jamaat-e-Islami Ameer said that his party would start a “historical sit-in” in the capital against the government to raise voice for a common man suffering the most from recently passed budget.

“We have a very clear agenda, the sit-in will not be for a single day,” JI chief said. “Why don’t you slap taxes on landlords,” JI leader questioned the prime minister and the finance minister.

He lamented that people were giving taxes on everything, adding that the government was dropping bomb on the masses in form of electricity bills.

“Assembly members’ salaries have been increased. Now a fake tug of war (Noora Kushti) will start after passage of the budget,” he said.

He asked the government to abdicate privileges given to ruling elite, urging that sacrifices should be given by elite instead of masses.

He said, “we are in contact with the alliance named Tahaffuz-e- Aaeen-e-Pakistan,” Hafiz Naeem said. “The Jamaat-e-Islami doesn’t want to stand by the confused people,” he said.

“We will not join any election alliance nor become the part of any alliance,” JI leader said. “We don’t want the angry people go to some other side. JI doesn’t want to be standing with confused people on such a time,” he added.