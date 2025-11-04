Hafiz Naeem rejects 27th Constitutional Amendment, calls it a mockery of law

KARACHI: Jamaat-e-Islami Emir Hafiz Naeemur Rehman has categorically rejected the proposed 27th Constitutional Amendment, calling it a “mockery of the law,” ARY News reported on Tuesday.

Addressing a press conference at the JI Karachi headquarters, Idara Noor-e-Haq, on Tuesday, Naeem declared, “We did not accept the 26th Amendment, and we will not accept the 27th either.”

He criticised political parties, including PTI and JUI, for supporting the 26th Amendment in the past, which, according to him, ultimately served the government’s interests.

Naeem urged the opposition to outrightly reject the 27th Constitutional Amendment, describing it as an assault on the Constitution.

He emphasized that the Constitution is a “unanimous document” and should not be altered for the convenience of the government.

He further argued that the proposed amendment would strengthen the government’s hold on power, giving it more authority at the expense of the public.

“This is an attempt to further suppress the people,” Naeem asserted, reiterating that such amendments are a blatant “mockery of the law.”

As the details of the proposed amendment remain undisclosed, Naeem noted that the lack of transparency has led to widespread speculation and concern.

Earlier, Senator Faisal Vawda has said that the 27th Constitutional Amendment is “on its way” and will be passed “with ease,” emphasizing that it is essential for Pakistan’s security and stability.

Speaking during ARY News program Khabar, the senator stated that the amendment is crucial for the country’s survival, adding that Parliament has full authority to legislate when required.

Faisal Vawda said he believes PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari’s recent tweet was aimed at building consensus rather than creating division. “Bilawal did not speak behind closed doors — he has made his stance clear before the public,” he remarked, adding that the overall environment in Parliament has improved, which he described as “a positive sign for Pakistan.”

Commenting on political developments, the senator said, “In Pakistan, things either happen openly or through pressure. Bilawal Bhutto is a democratic personality and a guarantor of democracy, while Asif Ali Zardari is a master of political chess.”

Faisal Vawda also stressed that national security matters must remain under federal control, saying it was unsustainable for the federal government to keep borrowing funds and then distribute them to provinces “like beggars repaying loans.”

On PTI affairs, he said Shah Mahmood Qureshi is “technically innocent” but has lost political popularity. “PTI cannot be run by one person alone; there are other capable leaders in the party,” he noted, reiterating his earlier prediction that Ali Amin Gandapur would eventually be removed by Imran Khan himself, with government support.