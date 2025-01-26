Hafiz Naeem rejects controversial PECA legislation

LAHORE: The Jamaat-e-Islami has rejected the controversial Prevention of Electronic Crimes (Amendment) Bill, 2025, ARY News reported on Sunday.

JI Ameer Hafiz Naeem ur Rehman has said that the passage of such legislation without consultation with stakeholders, has been aimed at curbs on the freedom of expression.

“Everyone has to join hands to also address the issue of the fake news,” Hafiz Naeem called.

JI chief has also announced countrywide protest by his party over the issue of the IPPs on January 31.

Meanwhile, Punjab’s Governor Sardar Saleem Haider has said that any amendment in the PECA Act would have been introduced after consultations with the newsmen representatives.

The HRCP earlier apprehended that the enforcement of the bill, will result in targeting newsmen and political and social activists.

The National Assembly on Thursday passed the amendment bill to the country’s cybercrime laws amid a walkout by the PTI lawmakers and journalists from the proceedings.