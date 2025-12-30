Hafiz Naeem rejects Punjab Local Government Act 2025 as 'black law'

LAHORE: Jamaat-e-Islami (JI) Chief Hafiz Naeem ur Rehman has strongly rejected the Punjab Local Government Act 2025, calling it a ‘black law’.

Speaking at a press conference in Lahore, Hafiz Naeem announced plans to hold a public referendum on the controversial act.

“On January 15, we will conduct a referendum regarding the Punjab Local Government Act. The public will decide whether they accept this black law or not,” he added.

Hafiz Naeem warned of further action if the government fails to address the concerns of the people. “After the public referendum, we will surround the Punjab Assembly,” he said.

He highlighted that there has been no local government election in Punjab since 2014. “It is the Election Commission’s responsibility to conduct local government elections,” he stated. “We ask the youth to join us in this cause”.

He emphasised that powers must be transferred to the grassroots level. “As long as power is not transferred to the lower levels, the bureaucracy will continue to thrive,” he said.

Citing Article 140-A of the Constitution, Hafiz Naeem pointed out that it mandates the transfer of powers to local governments. However, he criticised the provincial government for keeping these powers centralised and attempting to conduct local elections on non-party basis.