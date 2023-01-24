Karachi mayor: Hafiz Naeem responds to Fawad Chaudhry’s criticism on JI

KARACHI: Ahead of elections for Karachi Mayor, Jamaat-e-Islami (JI) Karachi chief Hafiz Naeemur Rehman has responded to Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Fawad Chaudhry’s criticism on JI, ARY News reported on Tuesday.

Speaking to ARY News programme ‘11th Hour’, the JI leader said that if Fawad Chaudhry has any problem with Jamaat-e-Islami (JI) then PTI is free to elect Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) mayor in Karachi.

Hafiz Naeem said that it was PTI’s right to choose between PPP or JI’s mayor in Karachi. “People like Fawad Chaudhry kept Imran Khan away from Karachi”, he added.

“Where was Fawad Chaudhry, when PTI appointed MQM-P’s Faorg Naseem Law Minister,” the JI leader asked, lambasting the former minister over ‘hypocrisy’. Hafiz Naeem further said that his party has suggested to create a consensus for Karachi Mayor.

“We are not in position to have a final opinion on alliance with PPP or PTI,” he said, adding that his aim was to create a consensus to solve city’s problems. However, Hafiz said, it is certain that the Mayor of Karachi will be from Jamaat-e-Islami.

Earlier, Hafiz Naeemur Rehman stressed upon the political parties to work together for the development of Karachi.

Speaking on ARY News programme ‘11th Hour’, Hafiz Naeem noted that no single political party can solve the issues of Karachi alone, stressing upon them to work together for the development of metropolis.

In response to a question, the JI leader reiterated that matters can move forward if Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) accepts his party’s mandate.

Latest party position

The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) released the official results of 229 out of 235 Union Councils (UCs) in the Karachi Division.

After a delay of nine days, ECP today announced the result of 229 UCs while the result of six UCs was held after the notice issued by Chief Election Commissioner (CEC).

According to the latest party position, Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) and Jamaat-e-Islami (JI) lost one seat each while Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaaf (PTI) bagged two more seats after the recounting of votes in different UCs.

PPP is still having the highest count of seats, 91, followed by JI possessing 85 and PTI with 42 seats.

Furthermore, Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) grabbed 7 seats, three seats by Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam (JUI), three by independent candidates and two by Tehreek-e-Labbaik Pakistan (TLP).

