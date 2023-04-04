Hafiz Naeem says “PPP trying to delay LG polls in 11 UCs’

KARACHI: Jamaat-e-Islami (JI) Karachi chief Hafiz Naeemur Rehman said that the ruling Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) is trying to delay the polls on 11 remaining local government (LG) seats in Karachi.

Hafiz Naeemur Rehman strongly condemned the PPP government in Sindh over its corruption, failure to take care of the poor and flawed economic policies that resulted in skyrocketing inflation despite a rule of over one and half decades.

He expressed these views while addressing a ceremony held in Karachi by Alkhidmat to distribute ration among 1300 needy families. Alkhidmat had already provided tokens to identified families in order to maintain a respectable manner.

Speaking on the occasion, he said that Karachi has been kept deprived of transport, education, health, potable water and other basic facilities. The JI leader further said that the Alkhidmat has been playing a magnificent role in the welfare sector. However, he maintained, a nongovernmental organization (NGO) would not become a substitute for a welfare state.

“It is the government’s responsibility to provide necessities to all of its citizens without hurting their self-esteem,” said Hafiz Naeem. He added that Alkhidmat did this in Karachi as a continuation of its annual custom. Besides this, he said, Alkhidmat has been working across the board in the welfare sector, facilitating tens of millions of people.

He further said that an empowered local government is the best available option to address the woes of a mega city like Karachi. He said that the PPP has been trying its level best to further delay the local government elections in the remaining 11 union councils, a press statement said.

The JI leader continued that the PPP was unable to shun its feudal mindset so the top brass of the party desires to keep Karachi in its clutches as it does rural areas of interior Sindh.

Talking about the Muttahida Qaumi Movement, he said that the MQM has sold out the cause of Karachi against perks, privileges and a few legislative seats. The MQM boycotted the local bodies elections across Karachi and now it has decided to take part in the local government elections being held in the remaining 11 union councils, he said, adding that the MQM was contesting on 11 seats to facilitate the PPP.

On the occasion, he urged Karachiites to vote for the JI on April 18 during local government elections in the remaining 11 UCs. He said that Karachiites want the JI to form a local government in the mega city, whereas the failed political actors were trying to snatch the mandate of Karachiites.

