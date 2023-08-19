Hafiz Naeem should wait four years for ‘Mayoral position’: Wahab

KARACHI: Murtaza Wahab, the Mayor of Karachi, stated that Hafiz Naeemur Rehman, President of Jamat-e-Islami, Karachi Chapter, should wait the next four years for the ‘mayoral position’, ARY News reported on Saturday.

While talking to the media, Mayor Karachi, Murtaza Wahab said that Hafiz Naeemur Rehman should cooperate with the Karachi Metropolitan Corporation (KMC) for the betterment of the city.

Murtaza Wahab emphasized that the development work should be done with efficiency and completed within the appointed tenure. He recalls the PTI chairman’s statement in which the former prime minister promised to build roads around the Gujjar Nala, but he left the office without fulfilling his promise.

Murtaza Wahab mentioned that the Karachi Metropolitan Corporation (KMC) is actively working for the maintenance of parks as well. He believes that the government owned parks should be accessible free of cost for the public.

Mayor Karachi stated, “We need to change our mindset, we [PPP] got criticize if we discuss to operate parks under public-private partnerships,” he further added that, “We are not disloyal; we will work for the betterment of this city.”

Furthermore, Murtaza Wahab expressed concern about the theft of manholes, lights, and park grills. He pointed out that although people capture these incidents on video, they often fail to report them to police.

He urged the citizens to report the theft incident to the police, instead of making videos of the incidents.