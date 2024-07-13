Hafiz Naeem calls Supreme Court verdict ‘gust of fresh air’

LAHORE: Jamaat-e-Islami’s Ameer has termed the Supreme Court’s decision in special seats case a gentle fresh air in current political situation, ARY News reported on Saturday.

Hafiz Naeem ur Rehman talking to media demanded resignation of the chief election commissioner and all other concerned persons after the court’s decision.

“Those political parties, playing on both sides of the wicket, should accept the apex court’s decision in totality,” he urged.

JI chief also demanded electoral reforms.

Talking on local governments, Hafiz Naeem said, “We don’t talk about local bodies but the local governments like the federal and provincial governments”.

Hafiz Naeem said that the supreme court’s decision should be accepted in totality, while pleading to the court to form a judicial commission over the entire election.

JI chief commenting on the dynastic politics called the hereditary politics murder of the democracy.

The apex court, on Friday overturned the denial of reserved seats to the PTI.

Justice Mansoor Ali Shah announced the 8-5 split verdict on a petition filed by the Sunni Ittehad Council (SIC), an ally of the PTI.

Justice Athar Minallah, Justice Shahid Waheed, Justice Muneeb Akhtar, Justice Muhammad Ali Mazhar, Justice Ayesha Malik, Justice Syed Hassan Azhar Rizvi and Justice Irfan Saadat Khan were other judges who ruled in favour of the PTI in the majority verdict.

The top court also nullified the Peshawar High Court’s order wherein it had upheld the ECP’s decision.