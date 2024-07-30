Hafiz Naeem vows spreading protest to whole country

ISLAMABAD: Ameer Jamaat-e-Islami (JI) Hafiz Naeem has said the rulers are piling all burden over the people but avoiding slashing their luxuries.

Talking to media JI chief called it a big joke with the people, adding that “the government have to accept our demands, the matter will not be resolved without it”.

JI leader announced the next sit-in in Karachi from tomorrow. “The protest will spread to the whole country after it,” he said. “We will sit first in front of the Governor House and the Chief Minister House and in the next phase, we will stage sit-ins at highways,” he added.

The sit-in against electricity bills organized by Jamaat-e-Islami has entered in its fifth day, with participants remaining steadfast in their demands despite the ongoing monsoon rains.

The party has sought PM Shehbaz Sharif’s guarantee on the ongoing talks as the response from the government has been ‘delayed’, sources said.

A three-member government delegation that included Minister for Information and Broadcasting Attaullah Tarar, Minister for Energy Awais Leghari, and MNA Tariq Fazal Chaudhry called on the JI leadership late on Saturday night at the site of the sit-in on Murree Road, Liaquat Bagh.

Jamaat-e-Islami has presented 10 demands to the government.

According to party sources, they remain firm on their demands and had been promised consultation time by a government delegation. However, despite being given time in the evening and later at night, no response had been received from the government.

Jamaat-e-Islami has now demanded a guarantee from the premier for any negotiations, insisting that any agreement reached must bear the PM Sharif’s signature.