Hafiz Naeem warns to extend Rawalpindi JI sit-in to across country

ISLAMABAD: Jamaat-e-Islami (JI) chief Hafiz Naeem-ur-Rehman warned to extend the Rawalpindi sit-in to across Pakistan, ARY News reported.

Addressing the sit-in, the JI chief said “No one willingly leaves their homes and businesses to sit on the streets, the government has left the people with no other choice but to protest peacefully.”

The JI chief criticized the government’s failure to provide relief and accused the parliament of being a rubber stamp.

Rehman highlighted the plight of ordinary citizens, especially those living in small houses, who are finding it difficult to pay their electricity bills. “How can a poor man educate his children when he is struggling to pay even the rent?”

He also demanded a transparent audit of the Independent Power Producers (IPPs) agreements, alleging that these deals have been made at the expense of the common people. Rehman accused the government of favoring a select few and neglecting the needs of the majority.

Earlier, Jamaat-e-Islami (JI) accepted the government’s offer to hold talks for ending its sit-in staged against inflation and other burning issues.

The development came after a government delegation comprising Federal Minister for Information Atta Tarar and Tariq Fazal Chaudhry arrived at the sit-in to hold talks with JI’s delegation led by Liaquat Baloch.

Prior to this, the JI refused to engage in negotiations until the release of its arrested workers. The JI had demanded that all arrested workers must be released before any talks can take place, the sources said.

However, the JI refused the government’s request to end the sit-in immediately. Negotiations between the two sides are scheduled to begin on Sunday, with the time and place to be decided then.

Atta Tarar said that they came to invite the JI for negotiations, adding tha tthey will sit and talk on Sunday. Liaquat Baloch said that the JI will form a committee to hold talks with the government.

‘Will not comprise on demands’

Hafiz Naeemur Rehman, the JI Ameer, said that the party will hold talks with the government but no compromise will be made on its demands. The sources said that Hafiz Naeemur Rehman will hold a press conference on Sunday to announce the future course of action.

Addressing the sit-in participants, the JI Ameer demanded that the government take action against the Independent Power Producers (IPPs) that have been involved in falsification.

Hafiz Naeemur Rehman also demanded a forensic audit of the IPPs and a reduction in the levy on petrol.

He said that 70 to 80 percent of the IPPs are local and can be controlled if the intention is genuine. Hafiz Naeemur Rehman also criticised the government for only being concerned about ‘saving the power’.

The JI chief warned that their sit-in could last for months, if their demands are not met.