Hafiz Naeemur Rehman challenges KMC taxes in power bills

KARACHI: Jamaat-e-Islami (JI) Karachi President Hafiz Naeemur Rehman has moved Sindh High Court (SHC) against the inclusion of Karachi Metropolitan Corporation (KMC) taxes in electricity bills, ARY News reported on Friday.

According to details, the JI Karachi chief has filed a petition in Sindh High Court (SHC) against the inclusion of municipal taxes in K-Electric (KE) bills, terming the move ‘illegal’.

In the petition, Hafiz Naeemur Rehman noted that conservancy charges were included in the bills of Karachi Water and Sewerage Board (KWSB), urging the court to set aside notification allowing the collection of KMC taxes from electricity bills.

Talking outside the SHC, the JI Karachi chief said that the ‘illegal’ taxes were imposed with the connivance of K Electric. “The government imposed the taxes in power bills to hide their incompetence,” he said, adding that the people of Karachi even pay vehicle tax but still roads are in dilapidated conditions.

He further criticized the K-Electric for ‘extorting’ money from people under guise of fuel adjustment, accusing Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) of being a facilitator.

Earlier this month, it was reported that K-Electric started collecting taxes on behalf of the Karachi Metropolitan Corporation (KMC) from the citizens of Karachi through the monthly power bills.

According to details, K-Electric and Karachi Metropolitan Corporation (KMC) reached a memorandum of understanding (MoU) to collect municipal utility charges tax (MUCT), through electricity bills.

On September 20, Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan (MQM-P) decided to raise the issue of inclusion of Karachi Municipal Corporation (KMC) tax in electricity bills with Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif.

Talking to ARY News programme Bakhabr Savera, MQM-P leader Khawaja Izharul Hassan condemned the collection of KMC tax through power bills, terming the move ‘cruel’.

Terming the K-Electric (KE) an anti-people institution, the MQM-P leader asked why the people of Karachi were suffering from the mistakes of the rules. “The party would oppose the decision on every forum,” he added.

