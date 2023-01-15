Hafiz Naeemur Rehman claims JI will sweep Karachi LG polls

KARACHI: Jamaat-e-Islami (JI) Karachi chief Hafiz Naeemur Rehman claimed on Sunday that his party would sweep local government (LG) polls in Karachi, ARY News reported.

Talking to the media after casting his vote in the Elementary Government Girls School polling station in UC-8 North Nazimabad, Hafiz Naeemur Rehman said that LG elections are taking place in Karachi due to efforts of Jamaat-e-Islami. He said that efforts were made last night by some elements to sabotage LG polls in Karachi and Hyderabad.

“MQM ran away from the polls last night,” he said, adding “They [MQM] should have shown courage by not boycotting the elections”.

The JI leader claimed that he had received reports in several Karachi areas that the polling staff did not arrive on time and make the arrangements properly. “Some elements are trying to spread panic among the people in some areas,” Hafiz Naeemur Rehman added.

He said Karachiites to come out of their houses and cast vote.

CEC urges people to exercise right to vote in Sindh LG polls

Chief Election Commissioner Sikandar Sultan Raja has urged the people of Karachi and Hyderabad to take part in the electoral exercise and express their confidence in democracy.

In his message, he assured the voters that the ECP will ensure elections without any interference and that any attempt at orchestrating violence will be tackled with full force.

He also said that local governments were inevitable for democracy and progress.

ECP, polling staff and law enforcement agencies will live up to the expectations of the voters in ensuring free, fair and peaceful elections in Karachi and Hyderabad, CEC Raja added.

He warned of strict action against those who violate the code of conduct.

