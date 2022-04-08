Hafiz Saeed gets 31 years in jail in two more cases

LAHORE: Jamatud Dawa leader Hafiz Saeed was handed a collective sentence of 31 years imprisonment in two more cases of terror financing by an anti-terrorism court (ATC) in Lahore on Friday.

ATC Judge Ejaz Ahmad Buttar convicted the cleric in the cases filed against him by Counter-Terrorism Department (CTD) Lahore and Sahiwal officials.

The court awarded him rigorous imprisonment of 16 years and a half in the case No.90/19 and 15 years and a half in the case No.21/19.

The court announced the verdict after hearing final arguments from both defence and prosecution sides and recording evidence.

The judge ordered the authorities concerned to take over a mosque and a Madressah built using the funds collected by Hafiz Saeed.

The JUD cheif was arrested in July 2019 in connection with terror financing while he was on his way from Lahore to Gujranwala. Earlier in 2020, he was convicted in two cases of terror-financing.

A Lahore anti-terrorism court awarded him five and half years prison sentence and a fine of Rs 15,000 in each case.

