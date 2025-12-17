Hafizabad: Three arrested for harassing female student

HAFIZABAD: Police have arrested three suspects for allegedly harassing a female student in Hafizabad, ARY News reported on Wednesday.

According to officials, a case was registered at the City Police Station on the complaint of the victim’s mother. The arrested suspects have been identified as Abdul Rehman, son of Irshad; Babu Sufyan, son of Imran Shahzad; and Haroon.

Police said the accused were involved in harassing female students. Acting on the directions of District Police Officer (DPO) Kamran Hameed, the Station House Officer (SHO) took prompt and effective action, leading to the arrest of the suspects.

DPO Kamran Hameed stated that Hafizabad Police are taking all possible measures to ensure the safety and protection of women and female students.

He added that strict and indiscriminate action will be taken against elements involved in harassing women and students, and the arrested suspects will be dealt with in accordance with the law.

Earlier, in another harassment case, students at Sindh Agriculture University Tando Jam lodged complaints accusing an associate professor of harassment, prompting an internal inquiry on Monday.

The complaints, filed by 49 female and male students from the Crop Protection Faculty’s 2024 batch, were against Associate Professor Shoukat Abro.

The university’s Harassment Committee has taken notice of the allegations and launched an inquiry.

The Harassment Committee has asked three female students to appear before it on Tuesday to record their statements. Professor Abro has also been summoned to respond to the allegations.

Committee chairman Ijaz Khoonharo described the accusations against the professor as serious and said the inquiry would proceed in accordance with university regulations.