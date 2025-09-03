Haider Ali cleared of rape charges in UK

Pakistani cricketer Haider Ali has been cleared of rape charges after insufficient evidence against him in the case, ARY News reported on Wednesday, citing sources.

Sources said that the Greater Manchester Police found no evidence against the Pakistani cricketer despite taking additional time from a local court.

Subsequently, the case against Haider Ali was dismissed, and he is expected to get his passport back from the UK authorities.

The case stemmed from the rape allegations levelled against the Pakistani cricketer by a woman last month.

Ali, who was with the Pakistan Shaheens on the England tour, was taken into custody and investigated for three days after the accusations.

He was later released on bail, however, UK authorities barred him from leaving the country.

Days after his release on bail, the UK officials returned his phone, suggesting that the authorities could not find any evidence against him from the device.

Following the rape charges, the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) suspended Haider Ali until the outcome of the investigation.

“The PCB fully respects the legal procedures and processes of the United Kingdom and acknowledges the importance of allowing the investigation to run its due course,” the PCB said in a statement at the time.