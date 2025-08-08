UK police return Haider Ali’s phone amid criminal investigation

The United Kingdom’s Greater Manchester Police returned Pakistani cricketer Haider Ali’s phone on Friday amid the ongoing investigation, ARY News reported, citing sources.

Sources privy to matter said that the Pakistani cricketer was kept in custody and investigated for three days after he was accused of rape during Pakistan Shaheens’ tour to England.

According to sources, the right-handed batter chose to remain silent during the investigation and responded with “No comment” to queries of the Greater Manchester Police officials.

The sources went on to reveal that the UK officials have returned him his phone, suggesting that the authorities have not find any evidence against him from the device.

While Haider Ali was reportedly taken into custody on August 4, news about the criminal investigation emerged after the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) announced its decision to suspend the 24-year-old cricketer.

In a press release a day earlier, the PCB confirmed criminal charges levelled against the Pakistani cricketer and maintained that it ensured that he received appropriate legal support to protect his rights throughout this process.

“The PCB fully respects the legal procedures and processes of the United Kingdom and acknowledges the importance of allowing the investigation to run its due course,” the Pakistan Cricket Board said.

The PCB also provisionally suspended Haider Ali, pending the outcome of the ongoing investigation.

“Once the legal proceedings are concluded and all facts have been duly established, the PCB reserves the right to take appropriate action under its Code of Conduct, if necessary,” the Pakistan Cricket Board said.

It is worth noting here that Haider Ali made his international debut for Pakistan in 2020.

He has since played in 35 T20I and two ODIs for the national side.