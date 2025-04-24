A Legacy of Champions: Haier and Peshawar Zalmi Unite for PSL X

The Pakistan Super League’s (PSL) 10th edition has once again painted the town in enthusiasm, zeal and zest! The T20 cricket league is an annual event which keeps cricket fans on the edge of their seats as they all want their favourite franchise to win the prestigious trophy.

As the Pakistan Super League celebrates its 10th iconic season, Haier and Peshawar Zalmi reunite in a partnership built on performance, passion, and a shared legacy of excellence. With a decade of cricketing brilliance behind them, PSL X isn’t just another season, it’s a celebration of the journey, and Haier is once again proud to be part of it as the Official Sponsor of Peshawar Zalmi.

Haier , being one of the pioneering brands of home appliances in Pakistan and around the globe, has always recognized Pakistan’s love for sports, especially cricket. The decision to sponsor, what is now the biggest and most valuable PSL franchise, means inspiring countless individuals who see themselves playing their favourite sport, shoulder-to-shoulder with some of their favourite players.

Peshawar Zalmi is more than a team; it’s a force that unites fans, inspires rising talent, and electrifies stadiums with energy and heart. With Haier backing the squad once again, this season brings more creation, more possibilities, and more reasons to cheer.

As PSL continues to win hearts and thrill cricket fans all around the world, Haier has pledged to continue their support to promote sports and sportsmen who deserve to be recognized. From the bottom of our hearts, we wish Peshawar Zalmi the very best for PSL 10 and hope to see the Yellow Storm squad lift the trophy this year.

Stay tuned and be part of this exciting journey!

