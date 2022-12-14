Haier Global Fan Festival 2022

The much-awaited Haier Global Fan Festival is here to celebrate with its fans all over the world. This year’s theme of Global Fan Festival is “Inspired Awesome Life”. It is starting from 16th December 2022 till February 2023.

This event has been specially planned for Haier fans who have helped in establishing Haier as the market leader in electrical appliances.

Haier is celebrating with its fans so to participate in Haier Global Fan Festival, you have to Upload a video on your Tiktok account using our unique filters. Secondly use the hashtags #InspiredAwesomeLife and tag @HaierPakistan while uploading it. At the last take a screenshot of the video with the maximum number of likes and share in the comments sections on the Haier Pakistan Facebook page Global Fan Festival Post. The video with most likes will be declared as the winner.

Show your “H” creative to Haier this season and get a chance to win Awesome Gifts with Haier Global Fan Festival by participating. So, indulge in this fun filled, creative & amazing experience you can ever think of?

