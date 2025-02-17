Haier Open Day Factory Visit

Haier has taken a remarkable step towards transparency and education by opening its factory doors for society to visit. To kickstart this Open Day campaign, Haier invited students from The City School for an exclusive industrial visit, offering them a firsthand experience of a world-class home appliance manufacturing facility.

A Glimpse into Advanced Manufacturing

Haier’s state-of-the-art manufacturing facility showcases cutting-edge technology, where modern automation and eco-friendly practices come together to drive innovation. Students had the opportunity to witness real-time assembly lines, robotic automation, and sustainable production methods that reinforce Haier’s commitment to efficiency and environmental responsibility. This immersive experience provided valuable insights into the precision and expertise behind every Haier appliance.

Exploring the Main Display Hall

The journey continued at our expansive main display hall, a hub of innovation that is expansive in size. Here, students explored an impressive lineup of advanced-feature products, each designed to enhance modern living. The scenario-based displays brought these appliances to life, demonstrating their smart functionalities in real-world settings. Showcasing a diverse range of products from our three leading brands, the display hall offered a firsthand experience of Haier’s dedication to excellence and consumer-centric innovation.

Encouraging Future Innovators

At the end of the visit, Haier encouraged students with mini giveaways, making their learning experience even more memorable. This initiative not only educates young minds but also inspires future innovators to explore the limitless possibilities in the tech and manufacturing industry.

Join the Haier Open Day!

Haier has officially opened its doors to everyone who wishes to visit the facility and experience manufacturing excellence firsthand. With The City School as the pioneering partner in launching this campaign, the question now is—who will join hands with Haier next?

Stay tuned and be part of this exciting journey!

