Haier Shadi Package Ke Sath, Khushiyan Banaein Aur Bhi Yaadgar

Celebrate the wedding season with great ease and convenience with Haier, your trusted home appliance partner. Turn your dream wedding into a reality with Haier’s innovative products.

With Haier’s Wedding Campaign, your wedding shopping just became an exhilarating experience, and we’re here to make sure becomes as memorable as your big day.

Haier is here with smart wedding packages that will make your journey seamless and enjoyable. The best part? When you choose Haier, you not only get top-quality appliances but also FREE gifts.

Haier understands the importance of every aspect of your wedding preparation. That’s why we’re thrilled to introduce you to our exceptional wedding campaign packages, designed to cater to your unique requirements;

With the Supreme Package, shop for 451,000 PKR or more, and you’ll receive a FREE Haier Microwave Oven to make your kitchen a hub of culinary creativity.

With our Premium Package, spend between 351,000 PKR and 450,000 PKR, and we’ll gift you a FREE set of our remarkable 3 in 1 Juicer Blender to enhance your cooking adventures.

Our Executive Package offers you a shopping spree ranging from 251,000 PKR to 350,000 PKR, where you’ll receive a FREE Token Blender to add finesse to your food preparation.

With our Deluxe Package, shop between 180,000 PKR and 250,000 PKR, and you’ll get a Haier branded bag pack.

This extraordinary offer kicks off on the 20th of October and concludes on the 20th of November, so you have a whole month to take advantage of these incredible deals. To claim your gift, it couldn’t be simpler. Just scan the provided QR code given on flyer or visit the following link https://bit.ly/46SU5Tl , fill in the necessary information, and a Haier representative will personally deliver your gift to your doorstep. We’re here to make your life easier during this exciting time.

But that’s not all! For all the buyers of a Haier LED TV from any of the above packages, you’re in for an extra treat. You’ll be entered into a thrilling Lucky Draw, with the chance to WIN a 1000CC Car, 3 Tola Gold, and hundreds of instant cash prizes.

So why wait? Take full advantage of this offer and shop for top-quality home appliances from Haier’s Wedding Campaign. Your dream wedding awaits, and we’re here to make it a reality. Head over to your nearest Haier outlet and on the purchase of any of our fabulous Wedding packages, get FREE gifts and elevate your wedding preparations with Haier today, and let the celebration begin!