Haier Smart Home Releases 2024 Global ESG Report: Advancing Sustainable Innovation and Inclusive Growth

Qingdao, China – Haier Smart Home, a global leader in smart home solutions, recently published its 2024 Global ESG Report, underscoring its deep, long-term commitment to environmental stewardship, social impact and transparent governance.

Leveraging the United Nations Global Compact and the UN 2030 Sustainable Development Goals, the report showcases Haier’s measurable progress across five interconnected ESG pillars—each driving sustainable development, innovation leadership and responsible growth across more than 60 markets worldwide.

1. Governance & Ethics

Haier has reinforced its corporate governance by embedding ESG criteria directly into strategic planning and decision-making processes. A dedicated ESG steering committee oversees a robust three-tier structure—governance, management and execution—to ensure clear accountability at every level. Through enhanced risk-management protocols and stricter ethical standards, Haier anticipates emerging challenges and leverages ESG as a catalyst for seizing new business opportunities without compromising integrity or transparency.

2. Environmental Innovation

In pursuit of carbon neutrality and circular-economy principles, Haier’s Turkish Industrial Park now sources all its electricity from renewable energy, validated by 14 billion I-REC certified megawatt-hours. This milestone reflects our end-to-end approach: from low-carbon product design and energy-efficient manufacturing to rigorous lifecycle stewardship. By pioneering green manufacturing practices, Haier not only reduces its own carbon footprint but also sets a benchmark for sustainable operations in the home-appliance industry.

3. Inclusive Workplace

Haier embraces a “people-first” philosophy that cultivates diversity, equity and continuous professional development. The Wisdom Program delivers over 130 targeted learning modules—Explorer, Climber, Pioneer and Leader—while a competency certification framework clarifies the skills and milestones required for each career stage. At GE Appliances, Employee Resource Groups foster cross-cultural mentorship and drive business-impact projects, earning the company “Best Workplace” status in manufacturing for three consecutive years and a perfect Corporate Equality Index score for seven years running.

4. User-Centric Innovation & Product Quality

Guided by the RenDanHeYi philosophy and a “quality for all” mandate, Haier invests heavily in intellectual property—filing more than 112,000 patents worldwide, including 73,000 invention patents and 18,000 overseas filings in 36 countries. We require ISO 9001 certification for all key suppliers and conduct stringent system audits and process reviews to uphold consistent quality from R&D through assembly. Complementing these measures, enhanced product-safety protocols, robust data-privacy safeguards and elevated service standards reinforce user trust at every touchpoint.

5. Social Responsibility & Sustainable Supply Chain

Committed to creating shared value, Haier implements responsible procurement policies and engages deeply with local communities through charitable initiatives and swift disaster relief. Last year, we supported post-earthquake reconstruction in Japan, donated appliances to flood-ravaged areas in Italy, provided air-purifying units to Thai schools and hospitals, and built an early-childhood care center in Turkey. By enforcing rigorous labor, environmental and ethical standards across our supply chain, Haier ensures that sustainable practices extend beyond our own operations to every tier of our global network.

Looking ahead, Haier Smart Home has set ambitious 1–3-year targets—from further reducing emissions to expanding diversity metrics and deepening community engagement—solidifying its position as a leader in responsible innovation globally.

About Haier Smart Home Co., Ltd.:

Haier is one of the world’s leading manufacturers of household appliances with a focus on smart home solutions and customized production. Haier Smart Home Co., Ltd. develops, produces and distributes a wide range of household appliances.

These include refrigerators, freezers, washing machines, air conditioners, water heaters, kitchen appliances, small household appliances, and an extensive range of intelligent household appliances. The Company distributes its products through leading household brands such as Haier, Casarte, Leader, Candy, GE Appliances, AQUA and Fisher & Paykel. Haier Smart Home Co., Ltd. has launched Smart Home Experiential Cloud in the Chinese market, which connects homes, users, enterprises and ecosystem partners, and facilitates the integration of Haier’s online, offline and micro-store businesses and supports user interaction to further optimize the user experience.

Full ESG Report Available At: Corporate Social Responsibility