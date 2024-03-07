Smart Inverter; Smart Saving

Haier, a leading household appliances brand, is dedicated to enriching lives by promoting inspired living. In its commitment to sustainability, Haier has introduced the latest refrigerators in Pakistan featuring Smart Inverter technology. Continuously, Haier distinguishes itself as the only brand addressing consumer needs, solidifying its position as the market leader. The latest Smart Inverter Refrigerator Series in Pakistan showcases advanced technological features, reinforcing its reputation as a true pioneer in freshness.

The Smart Inverter refrigerator series is a unique appliance that stands out from regular Refrigerators by Saving supreme saving of energy. Haier Smart Inverter Refrigerators equipped with 2 in 1 function that you can enjoy Energy Saving & Super Freezing at same time. Its New Glass Pattern design with eye catching colors makes it a standout addition to Pakistan’s home appliance sector.

Smart Inverter Technology

The remarkable success of this refrigerator can be attributed to its pivotal Smart Inverter Technology. This technology allows the compressor to adjust according to demand, ensuring a steady temperature in both the fridge and freezer sections. Not only does this feature save energy, but it also contributes to a peaceful environment with its low-noise compressor, making it an excellent inclusion for any household.

A.SPE Sterlization

The cutting-edge A.SPE sterilization technology in this refrigerator efficiently eradicates 99.99% of bacteria, ensuring your fruits and vegetables stay twice as fresh while retaining their original taste. This unparalleled level of freshness and quality surpasses competing refrigerators on the market, establishing it as the preferred option for individuals who prioritize healthy living and exceptional taste.

Turbo Fan Technology

What sets this refrigerator apart from others on the market is its advanced Turbo Fan Technology. It delivers rapid cooling while incorporating advanced A.SPE sterilization technology.

One-touch energy-saving mode

With its innovative one-touch energy-saving mode, this refrigerator stands out as an efficient solution to reduce electricity consumption and save on bills. Activating the energy-saving mode with just a touch ensures that the appliance operates in a power-efficient manner without compromising on performance. At the same time if you want Super freeze in your refrigerator, you can get by only one touch button to get the items chilled. This function will be intelligently managed by smart inverter technology, so users can enjoy the benefits of lower electricity costs & Freeze function at same time.

105V-260V Operation

Forget about voltage concerns with the Smart Inverter Series Refrigerators! With their ability to operate on a broad voltage range, you can confidently say goodbye to worries about voltage fluctuations in your home. Elevate your home with a combination of elegance and practicality by visiting the Haier store today. opt for Haier Refrigerators for a clever addition that ensures your food stays fresh. Make the smart decision for a modern home – don’t hesitate, get one today! Stay connected for exciting upcoming sales and promotions through our social media channels.

1 Unit 1 Day Electricity Consumption

The Smart Inverter series only consumes 1 unit in 1 day and is equipped with Haier’s 2nd Generation FD Inverter Technology.

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/HaierPakistan

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/haierpakistanofficial/

Twitter: https://twitter.com/HaierPakistan