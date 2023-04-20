Haier Harnesses the Power, Popularity of Tennis Through Partnership with FFT, ATP to Further Globalization Strategy

Haier , a world-leading provider of a better life and digital transformation solutions, has entered the world of professional tennis as Official Partner of some of the world’s top tennis tournaments.

The sponsorship agreement between Haier, ATP Tour and the French Tennis Federation (FFT) includes the Grand Slam tournament Roland Garros, the Nitto ATP Finals, two ATP Masters 1000 tournaments (Internazionali BNL d’Italia and Rolex Paris Masters) and three ATP 500 tournaments (Barcelona Open Banc Sabadell, Cinch Championship and Hamburg European Open) in 2023.

This is another major partnership for Haier under the brand’s globalization strategy and in the sport area. Through the power of tennis, the Haier Brand is getting closer to customers attracted by outstanding performance, tailor-made, smart and ecosystem experiences.

The Haier Brand will receive on-court, in-arena and on-site visibility at events, providing an opportunity for the brand to promote the latest innovations and sustainability focus to tennis fans. Haier will also receive exposure via ATP Tour’s digital channels.

This partnership complements Haier’s globalization strategy to reach more consumers. Gilles Moretton, president of the FFT, announced, “We are delighted to welcome Haier, a world-renowned brand, into the family of Roland-Garros partners. This collaboration ties in perfectly with the FFT’s strategy of teaming up with ever more innovative brands.”

Daniele Sanò, ATP Chief Business Officer, said: “We’re excited to announce our partnership with Haier, a leading company that shares our commitment to excellence and innovation. Together, we look forward to bringing new experiences to our fans and showcasing the reach and versatility of the ATP Tour’s global platform.”

“We are excited to enter the world of tennis, characterized by passion, ambition and desire to grow, features that also distinguish Haier and that have made it the number one brand globally in major appliances.” – said Yannick Fierling, CEO at Haier Europe. “I am sure that Haier Europe’s corporate philosophy will fit perfectly with the values promoted by tennis, and the competitive spirit of the world’s best players. Our partnership will also support the tournaments move into a new technological dimension while retaining what makes them strong: commitment, tradition and performance”.

The partnership with ATP and FFT is in line with Haier’s globalization strategy to consolidate its presence. Over the course of the season, high-end activations will be revealed during each competition as Haier focuses on providing best and connected life experiences to users worldwide.

About Haier

Established in 1984, Haier Group is a world-leading provider of a better life and digital transformation solutions.

With users at the center of all we do, we have deployed 10 R&D centers, 71 research institutes, 35 industrial parks, 138 manufacturing centers and more than 230,000 sales networks worldwide. We are the world’s only IoT Ecosystem Brand that has been ranked on the list of BrandZ Top 100 Most Valuable Global Brands for four years straight and topped Global Major Appliances Brand Rankings by Euromonitor International for 14 consecutive years. In 2022, our global revenue reached USD 50.3 billion, and our brand value reached USD 68.1 billion.

