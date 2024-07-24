Hailey and Justin Bieber ‘getting divorced’?

Mom-to-be Hailey Baldwin addressed the rumours of her ‘getting divorced’ from Canadian pop star Justin Bieber before their pregnancy announcement earlier this year.

In a new interview with a foreign magazine, supermodel-turned-beauty mogul Hailey Baldwin breaks the silence on rumours and criticism regarding her marriage with Justin Bieber, and confessed that as much as she would show that everything didn’t bother her, it ‘hurts’.

“People have made me feel so bad about my relationship since day one. ‘Oh, they’re falling apart. They hate each other. They’re getting divorced.’ It’s like people don’t want to believe that we’re happy,” she said.

“I used to try to act like it hurts less and less. I’ve tried to think that you get used to it at a certain point, that this is what’s going to be said and this is how people are going to be. But I realise that it doesn’t actually ever hurt any less,” admitted the celebrity wife.

It is pertinent to note here that the ‘Peaches’ hitmaker and the ‘Rhode’ founder, who were rumoured to have been in a troubled marriage, renewed their vows in May this year when they announced their first pregnancy.

Speaking about the announcement, the supermodel said, “I was honestly able to keep it quiet because I stayed small for a long time. I didn’t have a belly, really, until I was six months pregnant, which was when I announced it. I was able to wear big jackets and stuff… I probably could have hidden it until the end.”

“But I didn’t enjoy the stress of not being able to enjoy my pregnancy outwardly. I felt like I was hiding this big secret, and it didn’t feel good. I wanted the freedom to go out and live my life,” she shared.

Notably, Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin got married at a courthouse wedding in 2018 and later tied the knot in front of family and friends the following year.