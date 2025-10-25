Hailey Bieber addresses ‘transgender’ rumors for the first time

Hailey Bieber has finally spoken out on the transgender rumor for the first time.

During her appearance on the recent episode of In Your Dreams With Owen Thiele podcast, the Rhode founder confidently hit back at the online troll, suggetsing that she is trans.

“When people are trying to be mean they’re like, ‘She looks trans.’ And I’m like, ‘Why do you think that’s a diss?’” Hailey Bieber said.

The mother of on went on to say, “As if being trans is a diss or like – some of the most beautiful women in the world and men in the world are trans.”

“And so I just don’t take that offensively at all,” she added.

Hailey’s calm response to the harsh trolling received immense praises from her fans in the comment section of the podcast episode which was shared to YouTube.

“Hailey clocked people using ‘trans’ as an insult,” one wrote.

While another added, “Love how she clapped the transphobic haters. Queen behaviour fr.”

“She is so cool I wish people gave her a chance to see how chill she is instead of always hating on her.” A third added.

Hailey Bieber has been center of criticism and online trolling primarily due to her marriage to Justin Bieber and the history with his ex-girlfriend, Selena Gomez as well as for being nepo baby.