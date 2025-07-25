Hailey Bieber raises voice for starving Gaza children

Supermodel turned beauty mogul Hailey Bieber raised her voice for the children in Gaza facing a humanitarian crisis amid Israeli bombardment.

The Rhode founder, who is also the wife of singer-songwriter Justin Bieber, shared a UNICEF post calling for aid to be allowed into Gaza via Instagram Stories.

“Starvation is a horrific reality for children and families in Gaza. Aid at scale must be allowed in urgently,” the post read.

Hailey Bieber went on to mention that malnutrition was spreading faster in children in the besieged strip, with little to no aid reaching them in time.

“Severe malnutrition is spreading among children faster than aid can reach them, and the world is watching it happen,” the Rhode founder wrote in her post.

The UN World Food Program has said that nearly a quarter of Gaza’s 2.1 million Palestinians face famine-like conditions, thousands are suffering acute malnutrition, and the World Health Organisation and doctors in the enclave report starvation deaths of children and others.

The UN also estimates that Israeli forces have killed more than 1,000 people seeking food supplies, the majority near the militarised distribution sites of the Gaza Humanitarian Foundation (GHF), the new private aid group that uses a for-profit US logistics firm run by a former CIA officer and armed US military veterans.

Meanwhile, Hailey Baldwin Bieber has recently closed a billion-dollar acquisition deal for her brand, Rhode.

While reports at the time said that she sold her brand to provide financial help to Justin Bieber, her rep later clarified that the deal had nothing to do with her husband’s financial matters.