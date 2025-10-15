Hailey Bieber reveals plans for Rhode sale money

Supermodel-turned-beauty-mogul Hailey Bieber has finally revealed what she will do with the money from the billion-dollar deal of her namesake brand, Rhode.

In a new interview with a lifestyle magazine, supermodel, socialite, and entrepreneur Hailey Baldwin Bieber, who struck a $1 billion acquisition deal with e.l.f. (eyes.lips.face) Cosmetics this May, to sell her namesake skincare and cosmetics brand, Rhode, broke the silence on what she plans to do with the money.

“I want to preserve that for my son’s future,” she said.

“It’s an amount of money that I have not dealt with before, so I just want to be smart with it,” the celebrity wife added. “I would like to invest it wisely.”

For the unversed, Hailey Bieber, who married Canadian pop star Justin Bieber in 2018, months after rekindling their romance, welcomed their first child, Jack Blues, last year, on August 23.

Despite the star kid’s on-screen debut before his first birthday earlier this year, the doting parents have not revealed their son’s face on social media yet. Speaking about the decision, she added, “Until your child can understand it and it’s possible to have a conversation around it, I have no interest in putting him out there in any way.”