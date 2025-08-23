web analytics
Saturday, August 23, 2025
Hailey Bieber shares adorable glimpses of son’s first birthday

Supermodel-turned-beauty-mogul Hailey Bieber shared rare pictures with her year-old son, as she marked the first birthday of Jack Blues.

It’s been a year since Hailey Baldwin and her husband, Canadian popstar Justin Bieber, embraced parenthood, welcoming their first child, Jack Blues, on August 23, 2024.

As the star kid turns one year old, the proud yet doting mom took to her Instagram stories on Friday night to share adorable little sneak peeks from the birthday celebration. “1 year of you, my beautiful boy. Happy 1st Birthday, Jack Blues,” she wrote in the caption of the two-picture carousel post of the mother-daughter duo on the feed. “You are joy personified.”

Hailey Bieber shares adorable glimpses of son's first birthday

“My baby is 1,” she joyfully wrote, with a teary-eyed emoji, as the Rhode founder reshared the post on her stories.

 

It is pertinent to mention here that although the baby Bieber has just turned 1, he is already a star, and made his on-screen debut in the ‘Baby’ hitmaker’s music video ‘Yukon’, also featuring his celebrity mom, earlier this month.

Notably, Hailey and Justin Bieber, who dated for a year before parting ways in 2016, rekindled their romance in June 2018 and were married by November of the same year.

