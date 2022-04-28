Hailey Bieber details ‘scariest moments of her life’

U.S. supermodel and wife of heartthrob Justin Bieber – Hailey reveals suffering from a mini-stroke followed by heart surgery last month, terms those moments as ‘scariest’.

During her latest YouTube video titled ‘Telling my story’, Victoria’s Secret angel revealed undergoing surgery last month to mend a hole in her heart. Recalling a breakfast table scenes from March 10, Hailey stated, “I had a very scary incident.”

Detailing the incident, Hailey disclosed that she was having breakfast with hubby when suddenly ‘a weird sensation’ traveled down her arm from the shoulder, all the way to fingertips and they went all numb.

“I couldn’t speak, the right side of my face was drooping, I couldn’t get a sentence out. I thought I was having a stroke,” she added.

Terming the ordeal at ‘scariest moments of life’, Hailey explained that the said symptoms subsided by the time they reached the hospital, however, tests revealed that the supermodel had a clot in her brain which escaped through a hole in her heart.

Furthermore, she disclosed to have started taking birth control pills in recent times which could have been a possible reason for her condition. Hailey admitted that she ‘never really should have been’ as she suffers from migraines, which could result in a blood clot.

Moreover, as per the celeb, Covid and her long flight to and from Paris could possibly be the other contributing factors to the suffering, which per the doctors made for the ‘perfect storm’ for the clot.

Concluding the video statement, Hailey noted that the surgery went ‘very smoothly’ and she is recovering ‘really well, really fast’.

Addressing the ‘wife’s health scare’ during his concert in Denver, Justin Bieber said, “Most of you probably know or have seen the news about my wife … but she’s OK, she’s good, she’s strong.”

“It’s been really scary, but I know for a fact that God has her in the palms of his hands, and that’s a good thing,” added the ‘Peaches’ singer.

It is pertinent to mention that singer Justin Bieber tied the knot with supermodel Hailey Baldwin in 2018.

