Hailey Bieber's brand remarks ignite drama with Selena Gomez

Hailey Bieber, who shares a 1-year-old son with Justin Bieber, has found herself at the center of controversy involving her husband’s ex, Selena Gomez.

The drama sparked after Hailey’s comments about facing competition in the market were perceived as a dig at the 33-year-old singer. In response, the Rhode founder took to Instagram to clarify the essence of her brand, emphasizing that they “don’t play by anybody else’s rules… and any strategy”, highlighting their independence.

Although Hailey did not directly mention Selena or her brand, Rare Beauty, her remarks were interpreted as a subtle dismissal of the support Gomez had extended previously.

One user on X praised Hailey’s confidence, stating, “Queen Behaviour! This is the Hailey we know and love”. Conversely, another user criticized her, claiming, “She’s so obsessed with Selena”, referencing Hailey’s earlier comment about not mentioning Gomez.

In response to the situation, Selena Gomez had previously shared her thoughts on Hailey’s assertion of not feeling “competitive with people that I’m not inspired by”. She urged fans to “leave the girl alone”, adding that Hailey’s statement s do not affect her life and that the conversation is more about relevance than intelligence.

In a now-deleted post, Gomez encouraged kindness, stating, “All brands inspire me. There is room for everyone”.