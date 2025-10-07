Hailey Bieber's son's new pics delight fans online

Socialite Hailey Bieber and son Jack Blues Bieber are getting into the Christmas holiday mood by decorating their home with autumnal decorations.

On Sunday, October 5, the super American star shared a number of images on Instagram along with her 13-month-old kid preparing their house to gear up for Halloween.

In this regard, the socialite Hailey took a spooky nook, captioned “Jack’s Patch,” adorned with pumpkins, hay bales, candles, fairy lights, and a skeleton, among the other photos.

However, the infant was wearing a Belieber hoodie from his father, Justin Bieber, who began his career in music when he was 15 years old, in another picture.

Though the Rhode founder did not reveal Jack’s face, his adorable small hands and blonde hair were evident in the photographs.

Moreover, in the caption, the mother of one wrote “Jacktober.”

The netizens quickly reached the comment section with excitement in order to show their love and affection, commemorating their second Halloween with their 13-month-old son.

“I don’t get how he can be so LIKE his father, my God from heaven; even from the back, the clothes, the poses, EVERYTHING is extremely identical,” a fan noted, while another said, “Our cute little baby omg, he is so big now.”

Furthermore, the third chimed in, “Jack cutie.”

In addition, it is pertinent to note that Hailey Bieber and sweet boy Justin Bieber tied the knot in September 2018 and welcomed Jack Blues Bieber back in August 2024.

Earlier this year, amid the speculations of a family rift, actor Stephen Baldwin, father of supermodel Hailey Bieber, heaped praises on the beauty mogul for her billion-dollar Rhode deal.

In his latest podcast interview with fellow actor Tori Spelling, Stephen Baldwin made a rare comment about his younger daughter, supermodel-turned-beauty mogul Hailey Bieber, celebrating the lucrative billion-dollar sale of her namesake skincare and cosmetics brand, Rhode, to e.l.f. (eyes.lips.face) cosmetics, this May.