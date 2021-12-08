Hair-raising video: Acrobat slacklines between peaks in 30 minutes

An acrobat crossed a slackline suspended 264 feet above the ground between Babilonia Hill and Urca Hill in Rio de Janeiro, leaving onlookers dumbfounded.

Nathan Paulin covered a distance of 500 meters at an altitude of 80 meters (264 feet).

A hair-raising video shows the 27-year-old daredevil walking barefoot on a bridge of webbing, known as a slackline. He can be seen walking without any protective gear.

Tourists and local residents gathered in large numbers to watch the stunt and cheered him on.

Slackliner Paulin accomplished the astonishing feat in Rio de Janeiro.

A French daredevil crossed between Babilonia Hill and Urca Hill in Rio de Janeiro on a bridge of webbing – known as a slackline. Nathan Paulin’s stunt took place at an altitude of 80m (264ft) and covered a total distance of 500m (0.3 miles).https://t.co/ykoGZGdRPI pic.twitter.com/uYNLzvsJfm — Sky News (@SkyNews) December 5, 2021

In September this year, Nathan Paulin had completed a 600-metre crossing from the Eiffel Tower to the other side of the river Seine.

He walked along the slackline suspended 70 metres above the ground, at one point sitting and lying on the rope before arriving at the Chaillot Theatre at the end of the half hour performance.

