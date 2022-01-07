VIDEO: Hairstylist spits on woman’s hair, apologizes after uproar   

Hairstylist Jawed Habib who was filmed spitting on a woman’s hair rather than using water has apologised over the act after his actions invited criticism and caused uproar on social media.

While expressing remorse in a video message, Jawed Habib said such things are often done with a ‘humourous’ intent during workshops, but said that he was sincerely sorry if someone had felt hurt.

“Some words spoken by me during my seminar have hurt a few people. I just want to say one thing… these are professional workshops, as in, they are attended by people from within our profession. When these sessions get very long, we have to make them humorous. What can I say? If you are truly hurt, I apologise from the bottom of my heart. Please forgive me, I’m sorry,” he can be seen saying in the video.

Hairstylist Jawed Habib has been caught on camera spitting on a woman’s hair rather than using water while giving a haircut to her during a show.

His actions led to criticism on social media while the woman who underwent the humiliating behaviour also came up with a video sharing the misbehaviour meted out to her from the hairstylist during the show.

A police case has been filed against hairstylist Jawed Habib for spitting on a woman’s head during a seminar in the western Uttar Pradesh state of India.

