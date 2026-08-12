The teaser of the much-awaited thriller Haiwaan, starring Akshay Kumar and Saif Ali Khan, has been released, offering a glimpse into the dark and mysterious world of director Priyadarshan’s upcoming film.

Following the release of the film’s first-look posters, the teaser builds anticipation around the intriguing face-off between the two Bollywood stars while keeping much of the storyline under wraps.

The teaser relies heavily on atmosphere, using shadows, silhouettes and brief glimpses of the characters to establish a sense of danger and suspense. At the centre of the mystery is the question, “Hero Ya Haiwaan?”, leaving viewers wondering which character can be trusted.

Akshay Kumar and Saif Ali Khan appear to be at the heart of the film’s unpredictable narrative. However, the teaser deliberately avoids clearly revealing whether either actor is playing the hero or the “haiwaan,” adding another layer of mystery to their characters and relationship.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Akshay Kumar (@akshaykumar)

Rather than explaining the plot, the teaser focuses on creating an unsettling mood. The brief visuals hint at danger, deception and a conflict in which appearances may not be what they seem. The film’s larger storyline is expected to become clearer when its full trailer arrives.

Directed by Priyadarshan, Haiwaan also stars Boman Irani, Saiyami Kher and Shriya Pilgaonkar in pivotal roles. The film marks another collaboration between Priyadarshan and Akshay Kumar, with the actor returning to a darker thriller genre.

The film is scheduled to hit cinemas worldwide on September 11, 2026.