27.9 C
Karachi
Friday, November 17, 2023
- Advertisement -
 

Haj policy 2024: Govt slashes cost by Rs100,000

Web Desk
By Web Desk
|

TOP NEWS

Web Desk
Web Desk
News Stories Posted by ARY News Digital Team

ISLAMABAD: The caretaker Minister for Religious Affairs, Dr Aneeq Ahmed, unveiled the Haj Policy 2024 on Thursday, saying that the upcoming Haj will be less expensive than the previous one.

Under the Haj policy 2024, the interim government has introduced a short package for 20 days, which will cost around Rs80,000 more than the normal Haj package.

Last year, Haj expenses exceeded Rs1.17 million, while this year, it would be around Rs1.07m, a reduction of Rs100,000 without compromising on services or quality.

Essential items, including a large travel bag with QR coding (30 kg capacity), a hand-carry bag (7 kg capacity), Pakistani flag scarves for women’s identification, Ahram belts for male pilgrims, and designated bags for shoes, would be provided free of charge, the minister added.

“A mobile SIM with 7 GB data would be supplied for mandatory use during the stay in Saudi Arabia while a dedicated mobile application, developed in collaboration with the Ministry of Information Technology, would offer training, tracking, and guidance both online and offline, caretaker religious minister said.

Addressing eligibility criteria, Minister Aneeq clarified that individuals who performed Hajj from 2017 to 2023 would not be eligible this year.

The religious affairs minister said the Haj quota for Pakistan is 17,9210, and will be equally distributed between the government and private Haj operators.

Overseas Pakistanis can perform Haj under the sponsorship scheme, and they can even nominate someone on their behalf, but payments will only be accepted in US dollars.

He added that apart from Islamabad airport, Karachi has also been included in the Road to Makkah project.

Banks can start receiving applications under the regular scheme from November 27 to December 12, he added.

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -
 

POLL

Which Political Party Will Secure Majority in Next General Elections in Pakistan?

- Advertisement -
 

MORE STORIES

ABOUT US

ARY NEWS brings you 24/7 Live Streaming, Headlines, Bulletins, Talk Shows, Infotainment, and much more. Watch minute-by-minute updates of current affairs and happenings from Pakistan and all around the world!

CORPORATE

ARY NETWORK

DOWNLOAD NOW!

© 2023 ARYNEWS.tv. All Rights Reserved.