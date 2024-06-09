Hajj 2024: 220 Saudi Girl Scouts to assist pilgrims in Makkah

RIYADH: The Saudi Arabian Scouts Association is participating with over 220 members of the Saudi Girl Scouts to assist Hajj 2024 pilgrims in collaboration with General Security at the Grand Mosque in Makkah.

This participation is part of the public service camps organized by the association in Makkah, Madinah, and the holy sites.

Dr. Abdulrahman Al-Mdiris, the association’s vice president, explained that the collaboration with the Grand Mosque security aims to increase the participation of female scouts in the camps, empowering them, and investing in their energies and capabilities.

It also seeks to expand their volunteer work options and ensure equal opportunities for both young men and women in the youth stage. “Today, Saudi girls are active partners in national development and play a pivotal role in various fields, including volunteering and community service.”

Read more: Hajj 2024: 98,500 Pakistani pilgrims reach Saudi Arabia

The Pakistan Hajj Mission (PHM) has welcomed 98,500 pilgrims in Madinah and Makkah under both government and private schemes since the start of the month-long pre-Hajj 2024 flight operation on May 9.

“So far, 62,500 pilgrims have arrived via 236 flights under the government scheme, while more than 36,000 have arrived under the private scheme,” Ministry of Religious Affairs and Interfaith Harmony spokesman Muhammad Umer Butt said on Friday.