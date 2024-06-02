Hajj 2024: 46,648 Pakistani pilgrims reach Saudi Arabia

The arrival of Pakistani pilgrims in the holy land of Saudi Arabia to perform Hajj 2024 rituals, is continuing.

According to the spokesperson of the Ministry of Religious Affairs and Interfaith Harmony, said that so far, 46,648 intending pilgrims have arrived in Madinah Munawwarah under government and private Hajj schemes.

In the next 09 days, 22,090 more pilgrims will reach Madinah to perform Hajj, the spokesperson said and added that the Pakistan Hajj Mission will host 70,105 pilgrims under government and 80,000 under private schemes.

33,500 Hajj pilgrims visited Riyazul Jannah, the ministry said and added that complaints of the pilgrims are being addressed through toll free helplines, Pak Hajj app and WhatsApp numbers.

Read more: Saudi Arabia gears up to receive over 2mln Hajj pilgrims

Hajj is a sacred pilgrimage and is one of the fifth pillars of Islam. Each year, millions of Muslims worldwide travel to and perform Hajj in Makkah, modern-day Saudi Arabia.

It takes place during the same time each year, in the sacred month of Dhul Hijjah – the twelfth month in the Islamic Calendar. Hajj begins on the 8th of Dhul Hijjah and lasts approximately five to six days depending on the sighting of the moon.

When the new crescent moon is sighted, Muslims around the world welcome in the four-day festival of Eidul Adha.