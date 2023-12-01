Hajj 2024: Package rates, other details revealed

The designated banks have started receiving applications for Hajj 2024 from November 27 to December 12 at all branches across the country, ARY News reported on Friday.

The long-term Hajj packages include a regular scheme for a 38 to 42-day stay and eight days of stay in Madinah.

The regular scheme rate is Rs1,065,000 for the South Region including Karachi, Quetta and Sukkur.

The regular scheme rate will be 1,075,000 for the North Region and other cities.

The long-term package rate under the sponsorship category will be $3,765 for the South Region, $3,800 for the North Region and other cities.

The duration of the short-term Hajj package will be 20 to 25 days and three to five days of stay in Madinah. The total expenditures on the short-term package will be Rs362,500 ($1,275) per pilgrim.

The regular scheme rate for the South Region is 1,140,000 per pilgrim and 1,150,000 for the North Region and other cities.

For the sponsored Hajj scheme, the per pilgrim package rate will be $4,015 for the South Region and $4,050 for the North Region and other cities.

According to the Ministry of the Religious Affairs ad, the Hajj expenditures under the sponsorship category will range from $3,645 to $5,220 in accordance with the concerned city and facilities.

The expenditures on the regular Hajj scheme will range from 1,030,000 to 1,390,000 in accordance with the concerned city and facilities.

The total expenditures on the long-term package will be Rs355,000 ($1,250) per pilgrim and Rs362,500 ($1,275) on the short-term package.

Pakistan reduces Hajj expenses

On November 23, Caretaker Federal Minister for Religious Affairs Dr Aneeq Ahmed declared a significant reduction of 0.1 million rupees in government Hajj expenses while ensuring uncompromised facilities.

Notably, the pilgrims will receive a 30kg suitcase each and female pilgrims will receive scarfs (Abaya) featuring the national flag, a first-time provision.

During a news conference at the Haji Camp Karachi, Dr Ahmed highlighted the introduction of a mobile application aimed at aiding pilgrims.

The app will offer navigation assistance and keep pilgrims in constant contact with relevant officials. Initially available in English and Urdu, the app will later include various regional languages.

Emphasizing improvements in the Hajj process, Dr Ahmed revealed that Islamabad and Karachi have been incorporated into Saudi Arabia’s Road to Makkah project. This inclusion allows Karachi airport to complete the immigration process for Hujjaj, streamlining their journey.

Moreover, the government has introduced a 20-day short Hajj package, striving to make Hajj more financially accessible to citizens. Efforts are underway to ensure Pakistani Hujjaj are accommodated in tents at Old Mina, as the distance to New Mina poses challenges for pilgrims.

Highlighting the allocation of Hajj seats, Dr. Ahmed mentioned that Pakistan has secured 179,000 Hajj seats, with half reserved for private Hajj operators.

The Ministry of Religious Affairs will oversee these operators to guarantee the well-being of pilgrims, holding the ministry responsible for any issues faced by those performing Hajj through private operators.

Dr Ahmed also noted the ongoing renovation work at the Haji Camp Karachi building, reinforcing the commitment to enhance pilgrimage facilities.

Regarding expenses, Dr Aneeq clarified that the announced package excludes Qurbani (sacrifice) expenses during Hajj.

Additionally, intending pilgrims opting for a shorter stay in Medina will receive a further reduction of Rs35,000 in Hajj expenses.