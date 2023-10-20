27.9 C
Hajj 2024: Govt Scheme Cost Revealed

TOP NEWS

ISLAMABAD: The Hajj pilgrimage 2024 would likely cost Rs1.1 million per pilgrim under the government of Pakistan scheme, ARY News reported on Friday, citing sources.

According to the sources, Rs1.1 million will be collected while separate accommodation will be given to Hajj pilgrims in the case of a single family.

Sources told ARY News that the cost would be announced in the Hajj Policy 2024, which has been forwarded to the federal cabinet and it is likely to be approved soon.

Pakistan’s Hajj 2024 quota is 179,201 out of which 50per cent is reserved under the government and 50pc under a private scheme, sources claimed.

Additionally, sources within Religious Ministry claimed that for the first time Pakistanis now can perform Hajj for up to 20 to 25 days.

Meanwhile, the government of Pakistan is likely to continue the sponsorship scheme for Hajj 2024 to ease the burden of arranging dollars.

Under the sponsorship scheme, the cost of Hajj expenses will be collected in terms of and a Pakistani passport is essential to benefit from it.

Sources said around 10,000 people can perform Hajj in 2024 under the sponsorship scheme. The people taking part in the scheme will be free from the balloting.

Earlier, Caretaker Minister for Religious Affairs and Interfaith Harmony, Aneeq Ahmed said that the Saudi Arabia government would provide additional facilities and improved services to Pakistani pilgrims during the Hajj 2024.

He said accommodation, meals, and transportation for pilgrims would be improved with a more comfortable and convenient experience.

 

