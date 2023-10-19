Hajj 2024: Pakistan likely to continue sponsorship scheme

Pakistan is likely to continue the sponsorship scheme for Hajj 2024 to ease the burden of arranging dollars, ARY News reported, quoting sources on Thursday.

Under the sponsorship scheme, the cost of Hajj expenses will be collected in terms of and a Pakistani passport is essential to benefit from it.

Sources within the Pakistan Religious Ministry said around 10,000 people can perform Hajj in 2024 under the sponsorship scheme. The people taking part in the scheme will be free from the balloting.

Pakistan’s Hajj 2024 quota is 179,201 out of which 50per cent is reserved under the government and 50pc under a private scheme, the sources said.

For the first time Pakistanis now can perform Hajj for up to 20 to 25 days, the sources within Religious Ministry said.

The draft of the Hajj 2024 policy has been forwarded to the federal cabinet and it is likely to be approved soon, they claimed.

Read more: Pakistan announces to digitize hajj operations

Earlier, Caretaker Minister for Religious Affairs and Interfaith Harmony, Aneeq Ahmed said that the Saudi Arabia government would provide additional facilities and improved services to Pakistani pilgrims during the Hajj 2024.

He said accommodation, meals, and transportation for pilgrims would be improved with a more comfortable and convenient experience.