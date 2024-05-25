Hajj 2024: Saudi Arabia unveils customs rules for overseas pilgrims

Saudi authorities have announced that pilgrims arriving for next month’s Hajj pilgrimage with at least SR60,000 in cash or valuables must complete a customs declaration upon entry and exit.

The Ministry of Hajj stated that this declaration ensures the safety and proper documentation of pilgrims’ entry and departure procedures.

The ministry added that the foreign pilgrims bringing commercial quantities of goods worth over SR3,000 or items subject to excise tax are also required to declare these on arrival and departure.

The customs regulations further mandate the declaration of banned items, such as antiquities.

“Failure to fill a customs statement makes you liable to law,” it added.

Separately, the Interior Ministry of Saudi Arabia has announced entry restrictions to Makkah for holders of all types of visit visas from May 23 to June 21, 2024, coinciding with the upcoming Hajj season.

The ministry clarified that visit visas do not include authorization to perform Hajj.

Read more: Kiswa of Holy Kaaba raised to mark start of Hajj 2024

Visitors currently in Saudi Arabia on visit visas are advised to refrain from traveling to Makkah during this period to avoid penalties under the Kingdom’s regulations.

These measures are part of the security and organizational preparations aimed at ensuring the safety and security of authorized pilgrims and allowing them to perform their religious rituals without disruption.

Hajj is a sacred pilgrimage and is one of the fifth pillars of Islam. Each year, millions of Muslims worldwide travel to and perform Hajj in Makkah, modern-day Saudi Arabia.