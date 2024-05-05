28.9 C
Hajj 2024: Saudi delegation set to arrive in Pakistan

Salahuddin serves as ARY News' aviation correspondent

KARACHI: In preparation for the Road to Makkah project, a special delegation from the Saudi Ministry of Interior and Immigration is set to arrive in Karachi and Islamabad on Monday via dedicated flights, ARY News reported on Sunday.

The 83 members of the Saudi immigration staff will assess the arrangements at Karachi Airport, where the Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) has installed eight dedicated Saudi immigration counters equipped with Saudi immigration systems.

The delegation, which includes technicians and engineers, will utilize Gate No. 24 of the International Departure Lounge at Karachi Airport.

READ: Karachi Airport all set for Road to Mecca Project

Under the auspices of the Road to Mecca project, the Saudi immigration staff will facilitate the immigration process for pilgrims embarking on Hajj journeys from Karachi Airport.

Additionally, a contingent of 38 Saudi immigration staff members will be stationed at Islamabad Airport.

This year, Karachi Airport has been enlisted in the Road to Makkah project by the Ministry of Religious Affairs, with the inaugural Hajj flight scheduled to depart on May 9.

The implementation of the Road to Mecca project at Karachi Airport aims to streamline the immigration process for over 16,000 pilgrims, ensuring a seamless journey to Saudi Arabia without the need for prolonged immigration wait times upon arrival.

