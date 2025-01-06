1.6 million Hajj pilgrims ‘stone the devil’

Pilgrims performed the last major ritual of the Hajj 2025 — the “stoning of the devil” — on Friday, as Muslims around the globe celebrated the beginning of the Eidul Adha holiday.

Starting at dawn, more than 1.6 million Muslims taking part in the pilgrimage threw seven stones at each of three concrete walls symbolising the devil in the Mina valley, on the outskirts of the holy city of Makkah.

The ritual commemorates Hazrat Ibrahim’s stoning of the devil at the three spots where it is said Satan tried to dissuade him from obeying God’s order to sacrifice his son.

Hajj 2025 saw authorities implementing a range of heat mitigation efforts alongside a wide-ranging crackdown on illicit pilgrims — resulting in noticeably thinner crowds and a heavy security presence at holy sites in Makkakh and surrounding areas.

The measures were aimed at preventing a fatal repeat of last year’s Hajj that saw 1,301 people die in temperatures that hit 51.8 degrees Celsius (125 degrees Fahrenheit).

Saudi authorities said a majority of those deaths were among pilgrims who illegally snuck into Makkah and lacked access to accommodation and other services aimed to keep pilgrims safe and protected from the searing desert heat.

Hajj 2025 permits are allocated to countries on a quota basis and distributed to individuals by a lottery system. But even for those who can secure them, the high costs spur many to attempt the Hajj without a permit, even though they risk arrest and deportation if caught.

Read more: Hajj 2025 sermon: Imam-e-Kaaba prays for destruction of enemies of Palestine

The stoning ritual in the Mina valley was the scene of a fatal stampede in 2015, when 2,300 people were killed in one of the deadliest Hajj disasters.

Saudi Arabia earns billions of dollars a year from the Hajj, and the lesser pilgrimage known as Umrah, undertaken at other times of the year.

The pilgrimages are also a source of prestige for the Saudi monarch, who is known as the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques of Makkah and Madinah.

The end of the Hajj coincides with the beginning of Eidul Adha — an annual feasting holiday marked by the slaughter of an animal — typically a goat, sheep, cow, bull or camel.