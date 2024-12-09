Hajj 2025 application submission to end tomorrow

ISLAMABAD: The Ministry of Religious Affairs and Interfaith Harmony has reported that over 72,000 applications for Hajj 2025 have been submitted thus far, with the deadline for the government scheme approaching on Tuesday.

As stated by the ministry’s spokesperson, Muhammad Umar Butt, applications for the Government Hajj Scheme will be accepted at designated banks on Monday and Tuesday, which are the final days for submission.

He also mentioned that applicants can join their relatives’ Hajj groups for added convenience.

To participate in the Regular Hajj Scheme, applicants must make an initial payment of Rs200,000, followed by a second installment of Rs400,000 (which includes additional services) to be paid within ten days after the balloting. The final payment is due by February 10.

Umar further noted that overseas Pakistanis have the opportunity to sponsor Hajj 2025 applications for themselves or their family members, allowing them to partake in this sacred pilgrimage through the scheme.

“This initiative aims to assist applicants while ensuring a seamless and transparent Hajj process,” he remarked.

Additionally, Umar announced the commencement of the 40th Annual National Hifz and Qirat Competition, inviting nominations from all four provinces, as well as Gilgit-Baltistan and Azad Jammu and Kashmir.

The spokesperson also highlighted that national-level winners will have the chance to represent Pakistan in international competitions, thereby showcasing their talents on a global platform.

Umar stated that this year’s competition features distinct categories for boys, girls, and youth, thereby guaranteeing equal opportunities for participants of all ages and from various regions. He emphasized that this initiative aims to promote Quranic education and foster the development of young talent throughout the nation.