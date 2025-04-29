Hajj 2025 flight operation commences in Pakistan

Hajj 2025 flight operation has commenced in Pakistan as a first flight for Saudi Arabia departed from Islamabad, ARY News reported on Tuesday.

As per details, PIA flight PK-713 departed from Islamabad International Airport for Madinah this morning.

Addressing a ceremony, on the occasion, Federal Minister for Religious Affairs and Interfaith Harmony Sardar Muhammad Yousaf said all efforts have been made to provide maximum facilities to the pilgrims during Hajj 2025 season.

He assured that every possible step would be taken to resolve the issues faced by Pakistani pilgrims in Saudi Arabia and he will be present there himself to ensure the provision of facilities.

The minister said he will also visit Saudi Arabia soon to personally review the Hajj arrangements.

Terming the intending pilgrims as the guests of Allah and ambassadors of Pakistan, he urged them to respect Saudi laws.

Sardar Muhammad Yousaf highlighted that each pilgrim is being provided with a SIM card containing a mobile application which will help guide them in case they lose their way in Mina.

He also asked the pilgrims to pray for peace, progress and prosperity in Pakistan and the Muslim Ummah.

Furthermore, the minister said over 50,000 pilgrims from Islamabad and Karachi will perform Hajj 2025 under the Road to Makkah project. He said under the Road to Makkah initiative, the entire immigration process for these pilgrims will be completed in Pakistan.

Sardar Muhammad Yousaf efforts are underway to extend this facility to more cities in Pakistan from next year.

Sardar Yousaf also expressed gratitude to the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques, King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud, and Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman bin Abdulaziz for the excellent Hajj arrangements.

Meanwhile, talking to Radio Pakistan correspondent Abdul Rehman Cheema, intending pilgrims lauded the initiative of Road to Makkah project.