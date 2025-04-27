First Hajj 2025 flight to land in Saudi Arabia on THIS date

RIYADH: The first flights carrying Hajj 2025 pilgrims will begin arriving in Saudi Arabia next week, ARY News reported quoting Saudi Ministry.

The Saudi Ministry of Hajj and Umrah has announced that the arrival of pilgrims from various countries will be phased to ensure a smooth process.

The initial flight is scheduled to land from South Africa on April 28, marking the start of the pilgrimage season. On April 29, flights from Pakistan, India, and Bangladesh are expected to arrive, followed by pilgrims from Indonesia on May 2, the ministry confirmed.

The Saudi Ministry of Hajj and Umrah stated that all arrangements for welcoming the pilgrims have been finalized, ensuring a seamless experience for the millions expected to perform the sacred journey in Makkah.

It is important to note here that the Ministry of Religious Affairs has issued important guidelines for intending Hajj 2025 pilgrims.

It is mandatory for the pilgrims to get required vaccination and obtain a Yellow card from the Haji camp before departing for Saudi Arabia, according to the guidelines.

No one would be allowed to enter Saudi Arabia without a valid vaccination certificate. Those above sixty five years of age must carry their Covid-19 vaccination card.

A spokesperson for the Ministry of Religious Affairs has also urged Hujjaj to stay alert against fake permits and to travel to Saudi Arabia only with a valid and authentic Hajj permit.

The Ministry of Religious Affairs said that all arrangements for Hajj 2025 operation have been completed and first flight from Pakistan will depart on April 29. The ministry said that around 89,000 Hajj pilgrims will be taken to Makkah and Madinah under government scheme.

On the first day of the Hajj operation, six flights will depart for Saudi Arabia with the last flight scheduled for May 31.