Hajj 2025: Govt assures smooth operations for Pakistani pilgrims

ISLAMABAD: Federal Minister for Religious Affairs and Interfaith Harmony Sardar Muhammad Yousaf has reaffirmed the government’s commitment to providing a seamless and well-organised experience for Pakistani pilgrims during Hajj 2025.

Speaking at the Hajj Conference, Yousaf said that the Prime Minister has entrusted him with the responsibility of ensuring top-notch Hajj 2025 arrangements. Despite taking charge of the ministry just a month ago, Yousaf emphasized his dedication to delivering the best possible services for pilgrims.

“I traveled to Saudi Arabia myself to personally review the preparations. During my visit, I realised that a significant number of intending pilgrims were still awaiting confirmation,” the minister said.

Sardar Muhammad Yousuf said that efforts made alongside Chairman of Pakistan Ulema Council Hafiz Muhammad Tahir Mehmood Ashrafi, the government tried to secure the restoration of a quota for 67,000 pilgrims. Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar also played a key role in these efforts, he added.

Minister Yousaf announced that, thanks to the endeavors of the Saudi Minister of Hajj and Umrah, an additional quota of 10,000 pilgrims was allocated to Pakistan. “Initially, Saudi authorities had indicated a quota of 102,000, but upon my request to reconsider sympathetically, they granted us an additional 10,000 slots,” he added.

The minister clarified that this additional quota was specifically allocated to private Hajj operators and cautioned against misinformation regarding further increases in the quota. “Some people are talking about an even larger increase, but that is not accurate,” he emphasized.

Addressing concerns about pilgrims who missed Saudi deadlines, the minister expressed optimism, “If Saudi Arabia allows pilgrims from other countries who missed deadlines, Pakistani pilgrims will surely also be accommodated.”

He stressed that any policy changes will apply equally to all countries, including Pakistan. “If pilgrims from other countries are permitted to perform Hajj 2025 despite missing deadlines, Pakistanis will not be left behind,” he assured.

Finally, Minister Yousaf guaranteed that the funds transferred by Pakistani pilgrims to Saudi Arabia would be refunded if necessary, reinforcing the government’s commitment to protecting pilgrims’ interests.