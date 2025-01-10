Ministry opens private Hajj bookings for 2025, check details here

ISLAMABAD: The Ministry of Religious Affairs and Interfaith Harmony has granted private Hajj organizing companies and their sub-companies permission to commence bookings for Hajj 2025.

According to Spokesperson Muhammad Umar Butt on Friday, Private Hajj Scheme bookings will be open from January 10 to 31, 2025.

He said the ministry has published details of various Hajj packages under the Private Hajj Scheme on its official website.

Umar said basic Hajj packages range from Rs.1.1 million to Rs.2.15 million, while additional premium packages exceeding Rs.3 million must be approved by the ‘Hajj Policy Formulation Committee.’

He said Private Hajj operators are required to conduct bookings for pilgrims in compliance with the Service Provider Agreement (SPA). For packages costing over Rs.3 million, operators must submit complete details during the approval process, he added.

Details of all transactions involving packages over Rs.3 million will also be shared with the Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) and other relevant authorities, he stated.

The spokesperson said pilgrims opting for private Hajj packages are advised to verify the company’s registration via the ministry’s website or the ‘Pak Hajj’ mobile application before making any payments.

He said the ministry has strictly instructed that all monetary transactions should only be made through the company’s official bank account, and a signed service agreement must be obtained for the selected package.

He urged pilgrims to thoroughly review the facilities included in their Hajj packages before finalizing their booking to ensure transparency and avoid any inconvenience.