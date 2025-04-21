Hajj 2025: MoRA to start vaccine provision to intending pilgrims from today

The Ministry of Religious Affairs will start the provision of vaccine to intending Hajj 2025 pilgrims from Monday (today).

The vaccine will be provided in Islamabad, Lahore, Peshawar and Multan from Monday.

In Karachi, Rahim Yar Khan, Sukkur, Faisalabad and Sialkot, Hajj pilgrims will receive vaccine from Tuesday.

In Quetta, mandatory vaccination to Hajj pilgrims will be carried out on Wednesday. The Hajj 2025 pilgrims will not only be vaccinated but also given gifts from ministry.

Meanwhile, around 67,000 Pakistani pilgrims have been deprived of performing Hajj 2025 due to delays in agreements and payments to the Saudi government, according to Hajj organisers.

The main reason for the rejection of these applications was the failure to make timely bookings and payments to the Saudi authorities.

Saudi Arabia had allocated a quota of 179,210 pilgrims for Pakistan this year, which included 89,605 spots each for the government and private tour organisers. However, only 14,000 applications were accepted under the private scheme.

The organisers claimed they had made bookings for the 67,000 pilgrims and sent SAR 7 million to Saudi Arabia for these pilgrims.