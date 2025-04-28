Hajj 2025 operation to start tomorrow

Hajj 2025 operation in Pakistan will begin tomorrow with the first PIA flight departing for Medina from Islamabad, ARY News reported on Monday.

As per details, pre-Hajj operations at Islamabad International Airport will commence tomorrow night. The first flight, PK-713 of Pakistan International Airlines (PIA), will depart at 5:00 AM tomorrow, carrying over 300 pilgrims to Medina.

The flight will be seen off by Federal Minister for Religious Affairs, Sardar Muhammad Yusuf, along with the Saudi Ambassador and other officials.

Under the “Road to Makkah” initiative, pilgrims are required to arrive at the airport four hours prior to their departure, according to the Airport Manager.

Special counters for Saudi immigration have been set up at the airport in connection with this project.

Over 100 flights from Islamabad will transport more than 28,000 pilgrims to Jeddah and Medina for Hajj 2025 rituals.

Read more: Hajj 2025: MoRA issues guidelines for pilgrims

MoRA Hajj 2025 guidelines

Last week, the Ministry of Religious Affairs issued important guidelines for intending Hajj 2025 pilgrims.

It is mandatory for the pilgrims to get required vaccination and obtain a Yellow card from the Haji camp before departing for Saudi Arabia, according to the guidelines.

No one would be allowed to enter Saudi Arabia without a valid vaccination certificate. Those above sixty five years of age must carry their Covid-19 vaccination card.

A spokesperson for the Ministry of Religious Affairs has also urged Hujjaj to stay alert against fake permits and to travel to Saudi Arabia only with a valid and authentic Hajj 2025 permit.

The Ministry of Religious Affairs said that all arrangements for Hajj 2025 operation have been completed and first flight from Pakistan will depart on April 29. The ministry said that around 89,000 Hajj pilgrims will be taken to Makkah and Madinah under government scheme.